Democrats celebrate as Eli Lilly announces $35 insulin cap for all customers

“While the current healthcare system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change,” Chairman and CEO David Ricks said in a news release on the company’s website. “The aggressive price cuts we’re announcing today should make a real difference for Americans with diabetes.”

McBath, who has spent years working on the issue, noted that the announcement could affect up to 40 million Americans.

“This decision is the direct result of the work we did here in Congress to make insulin affordable for every senior on Medicare, and I am proud that this decision today will expand on our program that caps monthly out-of-pocket costs to $35 a month or less,” the Marietta Democrat said in a statement.

Warnock sponsored similar legislation in the Senate after his election in 2021 and pushed to get language included as lawmakers negotiated the package that eventually became the Inflation Reduction Act.

“After months of efforts to make insulin affordable for everyone who needs it, I applaud Eli Lilly’s announcement to cap insulin costs, a nod to my legislation,” the Democrat from Atlanta said in a statement. “I am going to keep working in Congress towards bipartisan solutions to make this one-hundred-year-old drug affordable for everyone.”

Eli Lilly said it will take months to fully implement insulin price cuts, but other changes will be immediate, including the $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for customers who have private insurance and obtain medication through pharmacies.

People who don’t have insurance can download savings cards that also guarantee they receive their monthly doses for $35.