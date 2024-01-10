Politics

Democratic state officials share opinion on Biden’s performance

By
34 minutes ago

Democratic state officials were reluctant to give full-throated endorsements of Biden’s performance.

Those who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution framed his debate comments in context.

”It’s extremely difficult to answer a question and try to think about what you’re saying at the same time,” state Rep. David Wilkerson said.

State Rep. Long Tran said he was “thrilled about the energy in the room.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he would remain supportive of Biden.

”You know, tonight is one night. Biden has shown over the last three and a half years that he’s right there with the American people. So I think that we count up all the days, there’s 365 days a year. And that’s how we that’s how we track how well Biden has done tonight at this one night,” Dickens said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

