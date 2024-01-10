Democratic state officials share opinion on Biden’s performance

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Democrats should stick with @JoeBiden as the presidential nominee: “Joe Biden has earned the respect of the American public and has earned respect to Democrats.” @ajc pic.twitter.com/xgOBPF5sP2 — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) June 28, 2024

State Rep. Long Tran said he was “thrilled about the energy in the room.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he would remain supportive of Biden.

”You know, tonight is one night. Biden has shown over the last three and a half years that he’s right there with the American people. So I think that we count up all the days, there’s 365 days a year. And that’s how we that’s how we track how well Biden has done tonight at this one night,” Dickens said.