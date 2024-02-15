DA’s office slams defense counsel’s claims as ‘flagrant falsehoods’

The district attorney’s office kicked off today’s hearing by claiming that counsel for defendant Michael Roman had made “flagrant falsehoods” about allegations that Willis and Wade started their relationship before Wade was hired to work the Donald Trump case.

Adam Abbate, an attorney from the DA’s office, asked the judge to quash the subpoenas for Wade and Willis, saying Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, had made “grievous misrepresentations” to the court about the testimony that Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, would provide.

Abbate said the only hearing that should proceed is a sanctions hearing against Merchant, whose claims “are for the purpose of harassment and undue burden to the district attorney.”