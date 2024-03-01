DA’s office drags defense’s ‘star witness’

The defendants’ “star witness” in their effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis was “less than honest” and had “every motive to lie” while testifying, prosecutor Adam Abbate said.
In his closing arguments, Abbate attacked the credibility of attorney Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce lawyer for Nathan Wade.
Abbate noted that Wade and Bradley had a falling out after Bradley was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague. He later left their law firm.
“Mr. Bradley had every motive to lie,” Abbate said, citing Bradley’s “disdain” for Wade. “All Mr. Bradley’s representations as it relates to when the relationship began and whether they cohabitated … was mere speculation gossip.”
Defense counsel had told the court that Bradley knew the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade began earlier than they acknowledged. On the stand, he said he didn’t know when they began dating.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com