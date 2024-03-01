BreakingNews
Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta next week
Politics

DA’s office drags defense’s ‘star witness’

By
1 hour ago

The defendants’ “star witness” in their effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis was “less than honest” and had “every motive to lie” while testifying, prosecutor Adam Abbate said.

In his closing arguments, Abbate attacked the credibility of attorney Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce lawyer for Nathan Wade.

Abbate noted that Wade and Bradley had a falling out after Bradley was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague. He later left their law firm.

“Mr. Bradley had every motive to lie,” Abbate said, citing Bradley’s “disdain” for Wade. “All Mr. Bradley’s representations as it relates to when the relationship began and whether they cohabitated … was mere speculation gossip.”

Defense counsel had told the court that Bradley knew the romantic relationship between Willis and Wade began earlier than they acknowledged. On the stand, he said he didn’t know when they began dating.

Witness and attorney Terrence Bradley testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

RECAP
Final arguments in hearing on Fulton DA Fani Willis

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta next week
32m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE
Family, friends gather in Woodstock to say goodbye to Laken Riley
17m ago

Credit: TNS

Dickens ramps up pressure on Microsoft to act on 90-acre Westside site
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Dickens ramps up pressure on Microsoft to act on 90-acre Westside site
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

‘Politically Georgia’: Postgame analysis and a peek behind the curtain on Crossover Day
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to campaign in Atlanta next week
32m ago
Trump lawyer: ‘Daddy didn’t even know’
35m ago
Closing arguments end, judge says he’ll rule within 2 weeks
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals