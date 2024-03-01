DA’s office drags defense’s ‘star witness’

The defendants’ “star witness” in their effort to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis was “less than honest” and had “every motive to lie” while testifying, prosecutor Adam Abbate said.

In his closing arguments, Abbate attacked the credibility of attorney Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce lawyer for Nathan Wade.

Abbate noted that Wade and Bradley had a falling out after Bradley was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague. He later left their law firm.