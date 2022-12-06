Cruz bristles as Warnock touts bipartisan work with Texan

One of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s chief objectives is to hold on to the tens of thousands of split-ticket voters who crossed party lines last month to back him and Gov. Brian Kemp in the general election.
On the trail, the Democrat likes to tell a story about how he worked across the aisle with one of his most conservative colleagues, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, to secure funding for an interstate highway stretching from Texas to Georgia.
Cruz, who recently stumped for Republican Herschel Walker, isn’t happy about it, according to The Dallas Morning News.
“It says something that a guy who votes consistently on the extreme left of the Senate, he’s not bragging about that, he’s bragging about ‘I worked with Cruz,’” the Texas Republican recently said, according to the newspaper.
Read DMN’s story here.
Credit: Daniel Vernando for the AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com