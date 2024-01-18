Congress approves government funding bill, avoids shutdown

The stopgap appropriations bill mostly keeps federal agencies funded at current levels but includes $16 billion in cuts in hopes of appeasing conservatives.

The House vote was 314-108. The legislation was fast-tracked by suspending House rules, so it required approval by two-thirds of the chamber to pass.

The final Senate vote was 77-18.

Clyde, who represents northeast Georgia, criticized the deal Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, negotiated with the Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer of New York. Clyde said the legislation should have included more cuts plus added immigration policy language and other provisions backed by conservatives.

“We need to prioritize securing our southern border here and use the government funding fight to do it,” he said on the Fox Business channel Thursday. “That’s the leverage that’s necessary here in Washington.”

Republicans should be using leverage in the funding fight to secure the southern border.



Yet the Swamp is advancing another CR that continues funding Joe Biden’s policies at Nancy Pelosi’s spending levels to simply buy time to spend EVEN MORE money. pic.twitter.com/tlUgFowmGE — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) January 18, 2024

The legislation moves the deadlines to approve permanent funding for agencies covered by four appropriations bills to March 1, with the remaining to be funded through March 8.

This was the third time since September that Congress has passed stopgap legislation to avoid a shutdown. The first time, conservatives unhappy with the deal backed by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy successfully pushed him out of his job.

Now, conservatives are expressing their displeasure with Johnson, although it has not yet rivaled the fever pitch that preceded calls for McCarthy to be kicked out of the speakership.

Many House Republicans say they are aware of the limitations of Johnson’s power with just a two-vote majority in the House and Democrats in control in the Senate and White House. Collins, who represents a section of east Georgia, said recently that he was not a fan of the temporary funding bill, but he believes Johnson was put in an impossible position that led to him agreeing to this plan.

“He didn’t have many options, but it doesn’t mean that I have to personally support those options,” Collins said. “But it doesn’t mean I’m going to kick him out.”

HOW THEY VOTED on H.R. 2872, legislation to temporarily fund the federal government and avoid shutdown

“Yes”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Atlanta

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simon Island

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee