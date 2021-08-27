Carolyn Bourdeaux’s budget gambit presents risks back home

“So just be aware that because I’m willing to say things like that, I take an enormous amount of heat for it.”

But her strategy also invited backlash from leading liberals in Georgia. A constellation of influential Democratic organizations assailed her, including groups linked to Stacey Abrams and others representing ethnic minorities that make Bourdeaux’s Gwinnett County-based district so competitive.

Many took up a social media slogan, “#ComeOnCarolyn,” to vent their frustration with Bourdeaux’s response. A coalition of advocacy groups released an open letter pleading with her to think of the “Black and brown voters who secured your seat in Congress.” More than a dozen organizations signed on.

Caption Seventh District congressional candidate Nabilah Islam. (Nabilah Islam/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Among the critics is Nabilah Islam, a Democratic operative who came in third place to Bourdeaux in last year’s party primary. She recounted how she eagerly endorsed Bourdeaux, raised money for her and encouraged her friends and family to support her.

“And now we feel absolutely betrayed that she isn’t listening to the voters that got her elected,” she said. “It feels like she’s trying to play to a constituency that she doesn’t have yet. She has no idea what kind of district the GOP will draw her, and she’s playing chicken with her base.”

‘Can’t be cavalier’

The Republican-controlled Legislature is set to redraw political boundaries later this year, and it’s unclear what shape Bourdeaux’s district will take. Thanks to its exploding population, the district now spanning parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties must shed more than 90,000 voters, according to U.S. census data.

That means the district could shrink in size and become potentially safer for Democrats. It could lead to an attempt to draw a inner suburban district that also reaches into the territory now held by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a fellow Democrat who easily won a second term. Or lawmakers could stretch the district further into rural Georgia, giving it a more conservative tilt.

With so much uncertainty, Bourdeaux’s stance posed a political risk in the still-evolving district, said Georgia State University political science professor Amy Steigerwalt.

She said the liberal Democrats who helped get Bourdeaux elected might long remember her initial opposition to the social policy, which includes funding for universal pre-kindergarten, tuition-free community college and a renewed effort to expand Medicaid in Georgia.

Caption U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux talks during a press conference flanked by Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson (L) and Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Director Joe Allen (R) at the mostly vacant Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“She is sort of running, on some level, kind of a general-election strategy,” said Steigerwalt. “But the concern could be that it causes a primary challenge from the left.”

Bourdeaux’s aides say some of the pushback was based on bad-faith arguments that she didn’t support items in the spending package, such as expanding Medicaid in Georgia, or that she turned her back on a federal voting rights measure that was wrapped up in this week’s negotiations.

In an interview, Bourdeaux expressed confidence that her constituents weren’t overly concerned by the procedural wrangling and could instead take pride in a legislator “not afraid to take a stand to get things done.”

Indeed, the attendees at the Gwinnett meeting largely steered clear of the Washington melodrama. Bourdeaux was peppered with questions about redistricting, child tax credits and other congressional debates, but only faced one query about her hesitant approach to the budget plan.

As Bourdeaux left the meeting, Democratic activist Stephen Day followed her outside to thank the congresswoman for raising questions about the multi-trillion-dollar budget bill.

“We can’t be cavalier about the future,” he told her, “because we have to be responsible about the cost for today.”