Bill making porch piracy a felony passes Georgia House

“What if you’re inside the home, waiting for your medication inside that package? What if you don’t get it because someone took it off your porch?” said Efstration, R-Dacula. “This is a real-world impact for Georgians.”

The bill’s critics said there are better ways to respond to crime than tougher prison sentences, including investments in health care and education.

“There are so many ways we can respond to social problems,” said state Rep. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat from Atlanta. “It’s one thing to say we need tools and we need resources. It’s another thing to walk in the shoes of the people who don’t have our comfortable homes to go home to and elaborate porches to sit on.”

Under current law, stealing a package would normally be charged under theft statutes.

The legislation that passed Wednesday would make porch piracy a distinct crime.