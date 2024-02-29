Bill advances seeking interstate pact to license social workers, massage therapists

The state House passed a bill Thursday to encourage more social workers and massage therapists to practice in Georgia.

House Bill 839, sponsored by Republican Rep. Katie Dempsey, would create an interstate compact agreement between Georgia and other member states that would enable bachelor and masters level clinical social workers as well as licensed massage therapists to practice in those states without having to get individually licensed in each state.

Lawmakers approved the legislation in a 161-1 vote.

“This bill will improve public access to competent social work in our state,” said Dempsey, who represents Rome.

She also said the legislation would allow more people to work in Georgia and allow more Georgia workers to provide services to people in other states.