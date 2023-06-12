Politics

Biden, Trump spar over criminal charges

By
47 minutes ago

Joe Biden made an issue of the criminal charges against Donald Trump at Thursday night’s debate.

Trump was recently convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in a New York trial stemming from payments his campaign made to porn star Stormy Daniels. He also faces criminal charges in Georgia and in Washington stemming from his efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in 2020. And he faces federal charges in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents after he left office.

Biden used the criminal cases – along with civil lawsuits Trump has lost – to question his suitability to be president.

“The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Biden said.

Trump shot back that Biden’s son Hunter is also a convicted felon.

The exchange came in response to a question about whether Trump would uphold the U.S. Constitution and support democracy if re-elected. Moderator Jake Tapper noted that Trump encouraged a crowd to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – a march that devolved into an attack that disrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

As he has in the past, Trump said the prosecutions against him are politically motivated.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We have a system that is rigged and disgusting.”

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
How golf found its way into the debate
4m ago
Fact Check: Immigration and fentanyl
11m ago
🗞️ Street Print Edition
14m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more