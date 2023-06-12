Biden, Trump spar over criminal charges

“The only person on this stage who is a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now,” Biden said.

Trump shot back that Biden’s son Hunter is also a convicted felon.

The exchange came in response to a question about whether Trump would uphold the U.S. Constitution and support democracy if re-elected. Moderator Jake Tapper noted that Trump encouraged a crowd to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – a march that devolved into an attack that disrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

As he has in the past, Trump said the prosecutions against him are politically motivated.

“I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We have a system that is rigged and disgusting.”