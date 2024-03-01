Attorney: ‘I don’t think love-struck teenagers communicate that much’

Attorney Richard Rice said both Fani Willis and Nathan Wade have not been truthful about their relationship, including the money and gifts spent on each other.

Rice, representing attorney Bob Cheeley, told the court the relationship between Willis and Wade began in 2019 and continued through 2021. (Wade and Willis have argued it started in 2022).

He pointed to cell phone records which show that during the first 11 months of 2021, the two exchanged more than 2,000 calls and nearly 9,800 text messages.

“I don’t even think love-struck teenagers communicate that much,” Rice said.

Willis received a financial benefit from the relationship, though she claimed she had not received any gifts through her job.

“The result should be that Ms. Willis and her office should be disqualified from this case,” Rice said.