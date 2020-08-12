Atlanta company files defamation suit against candidate Greene

Wood also said he plans to file a motion soon to dismiss Equity’s defamation case on the grounds it is a frivolous attempt to silence protected speech.

“It is errant nonsense and an abuse of the legal system,” Wood said of the case.

Greene won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s strongly conservative 14th Congressional District on Tuesday and is expected to easily win November’s general election.

Even before she began campaigning with Rolfe, she was a controversial figure. Greene has repeated baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and has made anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and racist comments on videos posted to social media.

After Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder in the Brooks case, Greene posted on social media that Melissa Rolfe had been fired from Equity as a result.

“First her stepson (who was acting in self-defense) lost his job & was charged with murder!” she wrote on Twitter on June 30. “Then Melissa’s employer caved to the mob and wrongfully fired her!”

The company said Rolfe was under investigation well before the Brooks shooting and was ultimately terminated for making sexist and racist comments that resulted in numerous employee complaints.

In the suit, the company accuses Greene and Rolfe of conspiring to publish false and defamatory statements that resulted in boycotts and a flurry of “furious messages from people who believed the lie.”