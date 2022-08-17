Atlanta business community recruits poll workers for Georgia election

The Atlanta business community is joining the effort to find enough poll workers for Georgia’s upcoming election, relaunching a website where people can sign up.
The Metro Atlanta Chamber announced Wednesday that it is helping to enroll poll workers through gapollworker.com. Those who submit their information through the site will be put in touch with their local election offices.
Thousands of poll workers are needed to staff polling places during early voting and on Election Day on Nov. 8. Election officials in metro Atlanta’s largest counties are now hiring before early voting begins Oct. 17.
Two years ago, over 2,300 people signed up to become poll workers through the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s website. Large Georgia companies such as Delta Air Lines and Home Depot also encouraged their employees to volunteer in the 2020 election.
“Georgia’s future depends on active participation by citizens, especially in elections,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “Our region is full of dedicated citizens who would be excellent poll workers.”
Georgians interested in becoming poll workers can also apply directly through their county election offices or submit their information online through the secretary of state’s Secure the Vote website.
