Appeals court rules ballot postage isn’t a poll tax in Georgia

Judges reject claim that absentee postage costs are unconstitutional

A federal appeals court has upheld requiring Georgia voters to pay postage when mailing absentee ballots, saying claims that the cost amounts to a poll tax “border on the frivolous.”

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a lower court’s decision dismissing the case.

“We hold that the fact that absentee voters in Georgia who decide to vote by mail must pay their own postage is not a ‘tax’ or unconstitutional fee on voting,” according to the 15-page decision written by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch.

The lawsuit by Black Voters Matter Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union had alleged that charging voters for stamps violated the 24th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits limits on voting rights based on failure to pay a tax. The plaintiffs wanted the government to provide prepaid postage for absentee ballots.

The 11th Circuit said the plaintiffs’ theory “simply does not hold water.”

“Georgia voters, without paying any kind of money, have the option to vote in person, bring their absentee ballot to the county election office, or drop their ballot in a county drop box,” according to the ruling.

The 58-cent cost of a First Class stamp isn’t a tax, according the court. Instead, the cost is the price of a service for mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service.

The court added a footnote at the end of its decision saying that while the plaintiffs’ allegations approach being considered frivolous, the judges aren’t imposing sanctions at this time.

