AJC to host town hall with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin

His role as a centrist Democrat who frequently has broken with his party on left-leaning legislation has given him tremendous sway in the Senate, where only a few votes can swing a majority. He effectively has veto power on controversial legislation, and he hasn’t been afraid to use it.

Andrew Morse, president and publisher of the AJC, said the town hall is part of the AJC’s commitment to readers in an important election year.

“Following the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary, many are focused on a Trump vs Biden election. But voters in states like Georgia will actually decide who becomes the next President of the United States,” he said. “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering this live interview with Sen. Joe Manchin because he is one of the most important independent political voices in the nation. We will serve our customers by pressing Manchin on his views and plans.”

The Town Hall will begin at 3:30 p.m.