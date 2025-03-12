Ag secretary defends cuts to local food programs in Georgia, promises speedy Helene relief

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said canceling more than $1 billion in grants to schools and child care facilities to purchase fresh food from nearby farms and ranches is needed to eliminate an outdated program designed during the coronavirus pandemic.
And she also said Wednesday that Hurricane Helene relief funds approved by Congress in December as part of a $100 billion emergency package would start being disbursed to Georgia farmers before a March 21 deadline.
The comments came at a state Capitol news conference in Atlanta shortly after Rollins met with more than a dozen Republican state legislators who represent rural districts.
Georgia was one of 40 states participating in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, which began in 2021 under the Biden administration. Georgia joined the program in 2023, just months before the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program had bipartisan backing from Georgia leaders.
Rollins said President Donald Trump ordered agencies to reevaluate whether programs that “may sound really, really good” meet his administration’s standards as part of a broader plan to slash spending and shrink the federal government.
“Are they actually doing what the taxpayers have asked us to do, which is to use their tax dollars as smartly and efficiently as possible?” she said.
Rollins added the program was “specific to COVID only” and grant money that had not already been distributed was pulled back.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff urged Rollins to reverse course this week.
“This will hurt Georgia kids and Georgia farmers,” said Ossoff, who is up for reelection next year. “We should support our schools providing kids with fresh, nutritious food grown locally by Georgia farmers. It’s a win-win for childhood nutrition and Georgia agriculture.”
