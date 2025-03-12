Ag secretary defends cuts to local food programs in Georgia, promises speedy Helene relief

Georgia was one of 40 states participating in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, which began in 2021 under the Biden administration. Georgia joined the program in 2023, just months before the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program had bipartisan backing from Georgia leaders.

Rollins said President Donald Trump ordered agencies to reevaluate whether programs that “may sound really, really good” meet his administration’s standards as part of a broader plan to slash spending and shrink the federal government.

“Are they actually doing what the taxpayers have asked us to do, which is to use their tax dollars as smartly and efficiently as possible?” she said.

Rollins added the program was “specific to COVID only” and grant money that had not already been distributed was pulled back.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff urged Rollins to reverse course this week.

“This will hurt Georgia kids and Georgia farmers,” said Ossoff, who is up for reelection next year. “We should support our schools providing kids with fresh, nutritious food grown locally by Georgia farmers. It’s a win-win for childhood nutrition and Georgia agriculture.”