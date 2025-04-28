Then came the 2020 election, post-COVID-19 inflation and a surge in imported shrimp.

“When President Trump left office, it took the power away from us in this industry,” Richburg said. “Fuel, materials and everything else that allows us to go shrimping went up, while shrimp prices stayed the same. But that’s about to change.”

Richburg and others tied to Georgia’s shrimp industry anticipate a strong 2025 once commercial shrimping resumes in late May or early June. Donald Trump is back in the White House, and his 10% tariffs on imports and an executive order signed April 17 meant to boost American seafood production has Georgia shrimpers eager to get their nets in the water.

The federal action is likely to disrupt a market currently dominated by foreign shrimp farmers in Asia and Latin America who account for 90% of the shrimp consumed in the U.S.

The glut of cheap shrimp left Georgia shrimpers “just about for dead,” Richburg said. On the Darien waterfront only two shrimp docks remain, and one of those is about to close.