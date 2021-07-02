Keep up with AJC Peachtree Road Race this weekend

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide full coverage of this weekend’s road race.
For many runners and spectators, the return of the in-person event also signals a chance to return to more normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed and then made last year’s race virtual only.
We’ll be checking with participants and spectators on what this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race means to them.
From the start in Buckhead past the infamous Cardiac Hill to the finish line at Piedmont Park, you’ll find everything you need to know about the world’s biggest 10K this holiday weekend.
