Go! Enter the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest

It’s time to gear up for the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
One of the first steps at the beginning of the annual 10K each year is rounding up artists and designers of all types to create the coveted t-shirts that only AJC Peachtree Road Race participants get to have.
“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” said Rich Kenah, the CEO of Atlanta Track Club, organizer of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in a press release. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”
Through February 11, those 18 and older can submit up to three original T-shirt designs online. The contest’s theme this year is “There is Only One Peachtree” — a reference to the return to a single day of racing on July 4, after the previous two years saw alternative formats due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the parameters are that designs should be 12 inches x 12 inches and they must be digitally created. Visit the website for complete rules.
As was the case in previous years, five finalists will be selected by judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Track Club along with local artists.
Finalists’ designs will be published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and online at www.ajc.com/peachtree and www.peachtreeroadrace.org, where the public will vote for the favorite T-shirt. The winner will receive $1,000 in addition to the honor of having their design on this year’s shirts.
The 53rd running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be July 4th, and registration for Atlanta Track Club members and the general public will open on March 15 at ajc.com/peachtree.
