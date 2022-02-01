Go! Enter the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest

One of the first steps at the beginning of the annual 10K each year is rounding up artists and designers of all types to create the coveted t-shirts that only AJC Peachtree Road Race participants get to have.

“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” said Rich Kenah, the CEO of Atlanta Track Club, organizer of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in a press release. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”