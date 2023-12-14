Deadline to submit design for AJC Peachtree Road Race’s T-shirt is Friday

And while it’s certainly an honor to have your design worn by the masses and treasured by collectors, the winning designer will also receive a hefty cash prize. In honor of the 55th running of the world’s largest 10k, the artist whose design is chosen will receive $5,500 and have their achievement memorialized in a commemorative AJC front page. Second and third place vote-getters will win $3,500 and $2,500, respectively.

“AJC Peachtree Road Race winners go down in history, and so do the artists who come up with the winning T-shirt designs,” said Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “The contest winner earns a unique claim to fame that’s multiplied by 50,000 runners and walkers, all proudly displaying their design for years to come.”

Hundreds of designs are usually submitted, and a panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club, The AJC, and the Atlanta running and walking community will narrow them down to five. Artists will be judged on contest rules and requirements, including the number of colors allowed, how well the history of the event is portrayed and how the design will print on technical fabric.

The public will then vote for its favorite, with the winner kept a secret until the first runner crosses the finish line on race day.

The 55th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held Thursday, July 4, 2024, starting at Lenox Square and finishing in Piedmont Park. Guaranteed registration for Atlanta Track Club members opens March 1, with members receiving the lowest price as well as placement in Start Waves A-M. Registration for non-members will open on March 8 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the event reaches capacity.