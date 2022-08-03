YMCA of Metro Atlanta opens enrollment for afterschool programs

Serving 75 metro Atlanta elementary schools, the afterschool curriculum focuses on social growth and academic achievement. Sessions begin the first week of August and vary by school district.

Y Afterschool is designed for students in pre-K through fifth grade and offers creative and engaging ways for kids to stay active and connected after school hours. The Y’s courses offer academic assistance, outdoor activities and Imagination Stations focusing on social-emotional learning, career exploration, life skills, STEAM activities, arts & crafts, and more. Full-time and part-time options are available for students.