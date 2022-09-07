World’s best bull riders set to return to Gwinnett County in January

Brazil’s Marcelo Procopio Pereira won the title at last year’s Gwinnett Invitational.

The bull riding action for the PBR Gwinnett Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 22.

All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, go to PBR.com.

