World’s best bull riders set to return to Gwinnett County in January

The PBR Gwinnet Invitational will again bring the top bull riders in the world to Gas South Arena on Jan. 21-22, 2023. (FILE)

The PBR Gwinnet Invitational will again bring the top bull riders in the world to Gas South Arena on Jan. 21-22, 2023. (FILE)

By Gwinnett Daily Post
12 minutes ago

PBR officials announced that its professional bull riders tour will return to Gwinnett County’s Gas South Arena in January.

The Gwinnett Invitational will be held Jan. 21-22.

“For two nights only, 35 of the best bull riders in the world will go head-to-head against the sport’s rankest bovine athletes, showcasing the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness,” a statement from PBR said.

Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now and start at $22, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com and PBR.com, at the Gas South Arena Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

ExploreBill Pickett Rodeo corrals sell-out crowds in metro Atlanta

During the 2023 season, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Since its inception, PBR has grown into a global phenomenon awarding nearly $300 million in prize money.

Brazil’s Marcelo Procopio Pereira won the title at last year’s Gwinnett Invitational.

The bull riding action for the PBR Gwinnett Invitational begins with Round 1 at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, followed by Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 22.

All competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1-2. Following Round 2 Sunday afternoon, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled with the Top 12 advancing to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Unleash The Beast schedule, go to PBR.com.

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

