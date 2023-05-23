Where to find Black trans safe spaces in Atlanta

“Safe means places where people are affirmed in who they are and how they show up,” she said. “Safe also means that it’s a place where you don’t have to conform to anyone else’s ideas around who you are.”

With that in mind, Capital B Atlanta compiled a list of local organizations, coalitions, and a church where Black trans people can find joy, resources, and thrive in Atlanta.

Southern Fried Queer Pride

Southern Fried Queer Pride is an Atlanta-based organization that focuses on empowering queer and trans people of color through art.

SFQP provides opportunities for social interaction and financial assistance for populations who have historically been denied such, and curating “immersive, user-centered programming.” Every year, the organization hosts the Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival. The festival includes an outdoor screening of queer films, also known as “Cinequeer Night,” and the Peach Pit pageant.

Organizers at SFQP also host dance parties, potlucks, yoga classes, art exhibitions, and comedy shows.

The organization has a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and establish a Black trans- and queer-owned community center. The hope is that CLUTCH Community Center can be an arts center and venue space for musicians, artists and other creatives.

ALT ATL

A group of four friends in Atlanta got together and decided there needed to be another safe space for Black queer people in Atlanta. The group hosted a party for Pride Month in summer 2022 at the Georgia Beer Garden, calling it ALT ATL, to provide an “alternative” space for queer Black people.

The event became so popular, the hosts ended up seeking out other venues.

You can find everything ALT ATL is doing on its Instagram page.

Trans Housing Coalition

According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 42% of Black trans people have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives. The data also showed that 22% experienced homelessness in the past year because they were transgender.

The Trans Housing Coalition started out as a photography fundraiser called the Homeless Black Trans Women’s Fund, meant to help house a few Black trans women. It quickly transformed into a GoFundMe that has raised nearly $4 million in light of the ever-growing need for secure housing that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trans Housing Coalition has a particular focus on keeping Black and brown trans and gender-nonconforming people in secure housing. The organization has its own transitional house for trans people experiencing homelessness.

THC also provides emergency grants for trans people experiencing homelessness, and other resources through a coalition of organizations whose mission includes ensuring the safety of trans people in Atlanta.

The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta

The Vision Cathedral, a Black Pentecostal, queer-friendly church in Grant Park, has been named by many news outlets as a safe haven for Black members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The church was started in 2010 by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, who is gay and a member of the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ task force. Allen has said the church’s mission is to ensure all members — Black queer and trans people included — of the community feel welcomed.

Vision’s membership boasts 3,000 members, most of whom are Black. Allen says he encourages his members to honor God through community service and ministry. Many of the ministries at the church focus on offering free clothes to members, HIV testing, and support, and ensuring that members who have been turned away from their families because of their queer identities have a safe place to be supported.

Credit: Capital B Credit: Capital B

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Capital B Atlanta, which is part of Capital B, a Black-led, nonprofit local and national news organization reporting for Black communities across the country. Visit them at atlanta.capitalbnews.org or on Twitter @CapitalB_ATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.