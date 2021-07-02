What is the Fourth of July to Black Americans?

I can imagine the thunderous applause he received as his audience hung on to every word. I can imagine the crowd standing to their feet in agreement with his statements. I, too, agree with his words.

Then, in the middle of Douglass' great speech, he asked a rather peculiar question, “…Why am I called upon to speak here today? What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence?” You see, Douglass, a previously enslaved Black man, was speaking in 1852. Slavery wasn’t abolished until 1856. His question required a response. None was given.

July 4, 2021, denotes 244 years that this country has been independent of British rule. The annual holiday celebrates freedom — freedom from British tyranny and oppression.

Yet, the unanswered question from Douglass remains profoundly true for Blacks in the 21st century, “What is the Fourth of July to us?” Are the principles of political freedom and natural justice embodied in the Declaration of Independence truly extended to Black Americans? While chattel slavery was declared abolished in 1856, political, social, financial and legal disenfranchisement of Blacks remains a challenge in 2021 across the nation and right here in Savannah.

During the 1930s, West Broad Street was a thriving, “happening place” for Blacks. Black-owned businesses lined that street (now Martin Luther King Boulevard). To name a few: fine clothing stores; restaurants; Royall Funeral Home; Wage Earner Bank, the second largest Black bank in America and one of the most profitable banks in the entire U.S. during the early 20th century, and Dunbar Theatre and Hotel, the first air-conditioned building in Savannah.

Even River Street had a prominent Black presence. Capt. Sam was one of the most respected men associated with Savannah’s Harbor (Black Enterprise, 1977). Capt. Sam owned and operated the first riverboat touring company in Savannah.

What happened to these thriving Black businesses? For Capt. Sam, it was strategic maneuvers that resulted in him being incarcerated and ushered into the phenomena of mass incarceration in the late 1980s, thus he lost his business. For others, political, social and financial disenfranchisement contributed to their demise. The obvious dehumanizing Jim Crow-era policies ripped political power from Blacks. The opaque “urban renewal” practices veiled within the banner of “growth and development” robbed Blacks of financial opportunities and created social barriers. Racial inequities abounded.

It has been 244 years since the colonies gained freedom from the British Crown and 165 years since slavery was abolished; Blacks are too often still victims of “unjust, unreasonable and oppressive” practices and policies. The unanswered question remains unanswered, “What is July 4th to us?” It is now couched differently: “When will Black lives matter?”

Like Douglass, many people hope for a unified country and government where everyone, regardless of race, can enjoy the benefits of freedom in the U.S. Abolishing slavery required actions from Blacks and from white allies. Ending Jim Crow required actions from Blacks and from white allies. Freedom from contemporary institutionalized racism requires actions from Blacks and from white allies.

Like Frederick Douglass, I cling to the hope that together we will change the course we’re on, eradicate the trauma of centuries of wrong, and celebrate true freedom.

Maxine L. Bryant, Ph.D., is an assistant professor, Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology, and interim assistant director, Center for Africana Studies, at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus. Contact her at 912-344-3602 or email dr.maxinebryant@gmail.com. See more columns by her at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What is the Fourth of July to Black Americans?