Troy Wandzel is seeing which way the wind's blowin' — but is done making self-portraits

“What does Troy’s face now represent?” He asked.

So, metaphorically speaking, the soup has ceased being soup.

“I’ve done it enough where it no longer is me,” Wandzel continued. “I basically painted self-portraits, and this is how my mind works, until I’m no longer interested.

“So one day I woke up and didn’t paint a self-portrait: Didn’t even notice,” he went on to say. “The next day I didn’t paint a self-portrait again. I just didn’t need it anymore. And that was it.”

Wandzel was frequently philosophical during our nearly two-hour conversation at his studio. He became particularly thoughtful after I agreed to be the subject of a painting, which he worked on as we talked.

That said, his deep considerations regarding his work, our local art community, and his place in the Artist and the Truck collective often lead to very simple, straightforward realizations on the part of the artist.

The reason he began using himself as his most frequent model, for example, echoes the directness of his reason to stop.

“Self-portraits all started because I was painting people from life, and in-between painting people, I need to paint something from life,” he related. “And the only thing that was around was me. That’s it.”

When it comes to the nature of paint and painting, the artist is equally self-assured in his conclusions, a trait that many artists certainly possess. But in the case of Wandzel, it doesn’t feel unjustified or arrogant, given his combination of experience and success.

Just looking at his studio, for instance, a keen eye will recognize how truly functional it is, even though it looks like a disaster on the surface.

As he painted my portrait, he had me sit in a chair next to a window, which allowed in an abundance of beautiful natural light, along with a nice breeze and the calming sound of tinkling chimes. His easel was directly across from where I sat, while a second chair facing the window created the third leg of a sort of triangle in the small patch of open floor space. During the brief periods where the artist took a break from painting, Wandzel would sit in that third space, allowing him a view of both his painting and me, his subject, with the window in-between.

“I come from that school of painting where efficiency was key,” he noted. “Thoughtful brushstrokes. You think about it, then you place it. That dynamic that doesn’t happen in a lot of peoples work. I know the truth behind all that, and that tactile quality that happens through that. And that beautiful accidental brushstroke that happens.

“The studio is in its truest form an extension of the artist,” he added. “And all of this information describes the way I approach the artwork, that sort of controlled chaos. Things are organized. Things are known where they are. But sometimes things need to be pushed.”

And then there’s the smell.

“Believe it or not, 98% of the world has never smelled turpentine,” Wandzel said while taking about the powerful odor that permeated the space. “It’s the only smell I can relate to painting. Because if you don’t have the smell in your studio, I don’t think you’re a painter. That’s a major variable. It definitely triggers something that we should be triggering as artists.”

Right now, Wandzel is working on a new body of work, but don’t expect to find the latest pieces up on social media, or even out in the open where visitors to his studio like me can see what he’s up to. He’s holding his new direction “close to the vest,” he said, although he admits that those who are paying attention can find clues via his @troywandzel Instagram posts.

In the meantime, we’ll have to make due with the occasional works he submits to Location Gallery group shows, or his contributions to the forthcoming Artist and the Truck group show, the date and location of which should be announced soon.

“So the answer if someone is interested in what I do, put your nose to the air, see which way the wind’s blowin’, and maybe see if Troy surfaces,” he said.

