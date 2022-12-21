BreakingNews
Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
ajc logo
X

Train derails in Hamilton County after collision with truck carrying concrete

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
1 hour ago

A collision Tuesday between a semitrailer pulling a concrete bridge beam and a Norfolk Southern train in Collegedale derailed the train, left two people with minor injuries, and the crossing where the incident happened completely blocked as an investigation continues into what happened.

According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell, a motorist alerted officials to the collision about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department and Collegedale Police Department responded to the scene and confirmed a large train derailment.

Initially described by officials just getting to the scene as a collision with a concrete truck, the big rig was actually carrying a beam measuring 134 feet long, Maxwell said.

Firefighters called for a mutual aid for additional emergency crews and hazardous materials clean up efforts, Maxwell said. Hamilton County hazmat and Hamilton County Rescue and Chattanooga Fire Department responded.

According to fire officials, the driver of the tractor trailer was stopped on the railroad tracks waiting for the light to turn green on Tucker Road, Maxwell said. The Norfolk Southern railroad system activated its crossing arms, and the tractor trailer was unsuccessful getting clear of the railroad tracks and was hit by the train, she said.

“Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other causing a disastrous mess,” Maxwell said.

ExploreMan injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County

A 14-second video posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows the truck with the bridge beam across the tracks as the train with its horn blaring smashed into the beam near the rear trailer wheels. The beam was knocked into the air as it tangled on the leading locomotive engine and was dragged down the tracks and out of sight in a cloud of dust and debris.

Two Norfolk employees sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, and emergency crews used absorbent booms and pads to assist with the large diesel spill for the three locomotives, Maxwell said.

In an email, Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said there have been no reports that any hazardous materials train cars were involved.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rae-Anne Bradley said the concrete beam was being delivered to the Apison Pike project. University Drive and Apison Pike remain closed near the scene, Bradley said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The closure will stay in place until the investigation has been completed.

“Consider an alternate route through the area if possible,” Bradley said. “This will be a lengthy closure.”

Collegedale Police Department Assistant Chief Jamie Heath was at a loss to describe the wreckage less than 15 minutes after reaching the scene Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Heath said.

Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press

Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Chattanooga Times Free Press, which serves readers in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. Visit them at timesfreepress.com or on Twitter @TimesFreePress.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement5h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Miguel Martinez

2022 National Signing Day: Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Embattled Georgia GOP chair likely to face stiff challenge
6h ago

Credit: Facebook

Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: Pixabay

Opting out of Christmas? Here are 4 non-traditional ways for LGBTQ people to celebrate on...
Ceramic artist K. Tauches connects art with nature at Blue Heron Nature Preserve
Former UGA star, Super Bowl champ tackles youth literacy in Sandy Springs
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top