Train derails in Hamilton County after collision with truck carrying concrete

“Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other causing a disastrous mess,” Maxwell said.

A 14-second video posted to Facebook on Tuesday shows the truck with the bridge beam across the tracks as the train with its horn blaring smashed into the beam near the rear trailer wheels. The beam was knocked into the air as it tangled on the leading locomotive engine and was dragged down the tracks and out of sight in a cloud of dust and debris.

Two Norfolk employees sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals, and emergency crews used absorbent booms and pads to assist with the large diesel spill for the three locomotives, Maxwell said.

In an email, Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said there have been no reports that any hazardous materials train cars were involved.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Rae-Anne Bradley said the concrete beam was being delivered to the Apison Pike project. University Drive and Apison Pike remain closed near the scene, Bradley said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The closure will stay in place until the investigation has been completed.

“Consider an alternate route through the area if possible,” Bradley said. “This will be a lengthy closure.”

Collegedale Police Department Assistant Chief Jamie Heath was at a loss to describe the wreckage less than 15 minutes after reaching the scene Tuesday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Heath said.

