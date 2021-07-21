According to TIME, the publication solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors. Janine Clements, a freelance journalist specializing in lifestyle and travel, showed appreciation to riverfront entertainment center Plant Riverside District and mixed-use development Eastern Wharf.

“The riverfront of the Hostess City of the South is undergoing some radical changes, transforming underutilized space into new districts, bringing more of the city’s hidden treasures into view,” Clements said in the magazine’s description of Savannah.

Clements also spotlighted the recently restored historic mansion The Jules and 3 Points Food Court for its array of fun activities.

The full list will hit newsstands on Friday where Savannah residents can see the city in the company of places like Sicily, Italy, and Accra, Ghana.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Time Magazine says that Savannah is one of the 'greatest places in the world' in 2021