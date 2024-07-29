These Georgia companies deconstruct buildings instead of demolishing them

Organizations like Re:Purpose are trying to chip away at this problem. So is Lifecycle Building Center in Atlanta, which also does deconstruction and takes donated materials for reuse.

“It is kind of stupid to throw things away that still have a lot of useful life in them,” said Lifecycle executive director Shannon Goodman. “We just need better systems and processes to capture and redistribute those materials.”

Credit: Emily Jones/WABE Credit: Emily Jones/WABE

One step toward improving the system, Goodman said, is better data.

Her organization works with a national group called Build Reuse that just got a six million dollar federal grant from the Inflation Reduction Act to track and report data from reuse programs. It will help create scorecards showing all the energy and resources that go into making materials.

“It helps somebody who is picking materials for their next project, to understand what are the sustainability attributes of that product?” said Goodman.

The idea is that consumers will be able to directly compare the amount of energy and carbon emissions that went into making brand new lumber, or siding, or light fixtures, versus reusing materials that already exist.

“It’s absolutely revolutionary,” Goodman said.

The hope is that by quantifying reuse, making deconstruction easier and making salvaged materials more widely available, individual consumers and even large developers can make more efficient and sustainable decisions.

Beyond sustainability, reuse can also help preserve the past – both manmade and natural.

The Atlanta Wood Foundation works to keep fallen and felled trees from around metro Atlanta out of wood chippers and landfills by instead milling and kiln drying them, creating unique wood slabs that can be used for furniture and other projects.

“These trees get to live on as a new, beautiful dining table,” said Kelly Syed, director of administration at the Atlanta Wood Foundation. “That wood will outlast all of us, if it’s taken care of. People can pass it down to their kids and their grandkids.”

Credit: Emily Jones/WABE Credit: Emily Jones/WABE

She said milling the donated trees means that they sometimes end up with rare or unusual wood that’s not found in most lumber yards. The foundation has handled sassafras and deodar cedar, Syed said, both types of lumber a woodworker would be hard pressed to find elsewhere.

Re:Purpose and Lifecycle, too, often get materials that just aren’t sold in modern home improvement stores.

The Re:Purpose warehouse is full of lumber made from old-growth longleaf pine trees, which grew across much of Georgia before they were cut down and replaced with faster-growing pine trees used for modern lumber. People restoring old buildings in Savannah can often find the exact old materials they need, according to Re:Purpose marketing manager Yolanda Morris.

“We have people come in here with a piece of like three inches of trim and like, ‘I need to match this to match the existing trim in my house,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘sure we’ve got it.’ We can make those dreams happen, which is always fulfilling to see.”

Because so many of Savannah’s buildings are historic structures built with beautiful old materials, Morris said, there has to be an alternative to throwing that all in the trash when a building gets torn down.

“Part of Savannah’s history goes every time,” she said.

By salvaging those old materials for reuse, Morris said, they’re keeping that history alive.

Credit: Grist Credit: Grist

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story was originally published by our partner Grist, a nonprofit media organization covering climate, justice, and solutions. Sign up for their newsletter here.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.