‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from Jackson courthouse lawn

“We had three au pairs from Paris this week, and the week before we had visitors from Italy,” she said. “We’ve also had visitors from Florida, Kentucky and California. We were thrilled about it. I’m always in the threnches with fans talking about the show.”

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For those who don’t watch the series, Thompson gives some back story.

“Eddie Munson is a very pivotal character. He does a self-sacrifice to save everyone and may end up being the hero,” Thompson said. “That particular character gets a lot of conversation. And now, everyone wants to know is he coming back or is he dead.”

The Thompsons spent several months on the crafters website Etsy hunting for the things they would need to create their Eddie Munson scarecrow.

“I would describe him as a ‘metal head’ with patches and buttons on his jacket,” she said.

Thompson purchased the denim jacket at the Salvation Army in Jackson. The Motorhead patch cost $20 and the character’s Hell Fire T-shirt had to be custom printed at a cost of $35. The scarecrow’s base was a tall plastic skeleton the Thompsons have had for years. The couple estimates they spent about $350 on the scarecrow.

“In the show, Eddie gets attacked by bats so we added a few bats flying around the scarecrow’s head,” she said. “And we cut out the Metalica tribute guitar in our woodshop. I had a hard time finding the red crackle paint.”

Thompson, who moved to Jackson a few years ago, was accustomed to this kind of behavior in Atlanta, but she was suprised when it happened here.

“It ruined our day and broke our hearts,” she said. “Jackson is an awesome place to live. I don’t want our town to change.”

The Thompsons say when the thief is caught they plan to prosecute. And, they are also offering a cash reward for information and/or Eddie’s safe return.

“The bottom line is we hope we have this person on camera,” she said. “In my heart I feel that it was a young person who has a mindset that it’s OK to steal.”

If anyone has information about the stolen scarecrow, call Officer Dianna Sanchez of the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-7878.

Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus Credit: Jackson Progress-Argus

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Jackson Progress-Argus. The Jackson Progress-Argus publishes weekly in print and online at jacksonprogress-argus.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Butts County.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.