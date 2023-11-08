Stockbridge rolls out traffic box art initiative for citywide beautification

City officials rolled out applications for local artists interested in partnering to add a touch of creativity to traffic signal boxes. Artists are encouraged to submit an application for consideration by Friday, Nov. 10. The deadline to submit artwork is Thursday, Nov. 30. Selected artwork will be made public by Friday, Dec. 15.

The objective of this public art initiative is to showcase the community’s sense of unity, its aesthetic qualities, rich heritage, and the diversity that collectively contribute to the community, said Kim Allonce, Economic Development director with Stockbridge.

“This public art project is part of the city’s BRICS (Building a Resilient, Innovative, and Connected Stockbridge) initiatives,” Allonce said. “This placemaking project is intended to creatively reimagine traffic signal boxes throughout the city and is funded under public art using ARPA funds (revenue loss category).”

Selected artists will receive a $750 stipend for each box decorated with their artwork. The wage includes the cost of materials.

Artists and artwork will be featured on the city’s social media pages in addition with a recognition certificate from city officials, according to the press release.

Eligibility

Artists must be at least 15 years of age (with parent/legal guardian permission) or older.

Artists must be a resident of Henry County (preference given to residents of Stockbridge).

City employees are not eligible.

Design Specifications

Art/graphic design must be an original piece by the eligible artist.

Art/graphic design must display a positive and uplifting intent of the theme, community, and city’s heritage and pride.

Art/graphic design must be appropriate for the general audience.

Art/graphic design must not include or promote branding, advertisements, offensive, hateful, illegal activity, living/public figures, discriminative and/or suggestive depictions or language of any sort.

Art/graphic design must not include text.

