Site work begins at new Henry County Aquatic Center location

A concept drawing of what the Aquatic Center could look like at Cotton Fields Golf Course. (Handout)

A concept drawing of what the Aquatic Center could look like at Cotton Fields Golf Course. (Handout)

By Heather Middleton, Henry Herald for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Site work at the Henry County Aquatic Center’s new location is moving forward.

Leisure & Public Service Cluster Lead Jonathan Penn reported Tuesday that he and staff have met with the center’s design team to discuss both the building’s potential orientation and possible construction timeline.

In April, the Board of Commissioners approved the Cotton Fields Golf Course as the aquatic center’s location. The facility will sit alongside the golf course. Additionally, the county plans to build a new cart barn and pro shop while updating cart paths for the golf course.

Penn called it a “great conversation.” He said the team is currently evaluating and testing the site to determine the best place to build.

Penn also said they are putting together a “very aggressive timeline” to get the facility built.

The BOC awarded Architecture Unlimited the $1.1 million contract to design the indoor aquatic center and outdoor water park.

The $22 million project will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V monies.

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Heather Middleton, Henry Herald for the AJC
