He was then transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center and died June 25.

According to an online obituary, Arce was born in Peru and was a cross country runner and carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Arce; parents, Regner Arce and Alix Portilla Arce; siblings, Max Arce, Ives Arce, Ivan Arce, Yvonne Arce, and Jacqueline Arce (deceased), as well as four nieces and nephews.

An SPD weekly crime report updated to July 10 shows there have been 19 total homicides this year, no change from last year, but six more than 2019.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police Department seeking suspect in June slaying of homeless man