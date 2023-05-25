X

Words of love and support written inside the walls of Savannah-area veteran’s future home

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

1st Sgt. Ryan Davis’s motorized wheelchair left a trail of tread marks in the dirt as he cruised across what will soon be the paved driveway to his new, specially adapted smart home, one made possible and mortgage-free by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Representatives from the foundation marked the milestone Tuesday with a “Walls of Honor” ceremony. Friends and family gathered at the Richmond Hill home to show their love and support for Davis and his wife Asia by leaving words of encouragement scrolled on the wooden studs and plywood framing.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Soon those words will be covered by layers of insulation and sheetrock, but they will forever be a part of this special home.

On Aug. 16, 2019, a grenade exploded near Davis while he was on deployment to Afghanistan. After numerous surgeries, Davis and his family continue to face a lot of obstacles, but accessible housing will no longer be one of them.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Words of love and support written inside the walls of Savannah-area veteran’s future home

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia cemeteries fill with flags, tributes on Memorial Day weekend 42m ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
6h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
6h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Honor the fallen in Chatham County this Memorial Day weekend
Here are boat safety tips to know before sailing this Memorial Day weekend
A pathway to the past: Tybee Black History Trail dedicated
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
3h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
6h ago
7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top