1st Sgt. Ryan Davis’s motorized wheelchair left a trail of tread marks in the dirt as he cruised across what will soon be the paved driveway to his new, specially adapted smart home, one made possible and mortgage-free by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Representatives from the foundation marked the milestone Tuesday with a “Walls of Honor” ceremony. Friends and family gathered at the Richmond Hill home to show their love and support for Davis and his wife Asia by leaving words of encouragement scrolled on the wooden studs and plywood framing.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Soon those words will be covered by layers of insulation and sheetrock, but they will forever be a part of this special home.

On Aug. 16, 2019, a grenade exploded near Davis while he was on deployment to Afghanistan. After numerous surgeries, Davis and his family continue to face a lot of obstacles, but accessible housing will no longer be one of them.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Words of love and support written inside the walls of Savannah-area veteran’s future home

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.