Opening day for Enmarket Arena

Construction crews put the finishing touches on the Enmarket Arena ahead of the grand opening. The sports and entertainment venue is two decades in the making, with the first tax dollars going to it in 2003. The arena's first event, a concert featuring country music star Riley Green, is Sunday.

No more driving to Atlanta: Enmarket Arena poised to make Savannah a live music destination

The Enmarket Arena as economic engine: Many promises, many challenges for Savannah

Alderwoman makes 2023 election plans

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter announced her bid for Savannah mayor. She declared her intent to challenge for the post in the 2023 election following a contentious council meeting on Jan. 27 that ended with her colleagues stripping her of her council chair title.

Credit: Richard Burkhart for Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart for Savannah Morning News

Chatham DA still reviewing William Harvey case

Since the Georgia Bureau of Investigation closed its investigation into the April 2021 hanging death of William Harvey while in police custody last August, the case remains one of five still under review by the Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

Jones described the review process as intense and explained her office is waiting for a second opinion regarding evidence before deciding whether to prosecute the officers in the William Harvey case.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What you need to know from the week that was in Savannah news: Jan. 29-Feb. 5