Vibrant colors fill the tree line, leaves cover the ground during last days of Fall in Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Richard Burkhart, Savannah Morning News
57 minutes ago

With all the Live Oaks throughout the Savannah area it’s sometimes hard to tell what season it is. Not to mention, the fact that the temperatures rarely give a sense of what season we’re in. Residents often joke this time of year that you can experience at least 3 seasons in a single day. Winter in the early morning transitioning to Fall and then Spring by midday.

One sure sign of the season is the changing of the leaves. Savannah really comes alive as the vibrant fall colors begin to mix with the rich green background of the Live Oaks. Of course, it also means a lot more raking as those brilliant colors fade to brown and fall to the ground. But for a little while Savannahians can enjoy the Spring like temperatures as the stroll past the beautiful Fall colors.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Vibrant colors fill the tree line, leaves cover the ground during last days of Fall in Savannah

