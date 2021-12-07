Vibrant colors fill the tree line, leaves cover the ground during last days of Fall in Savannah

One sure sign of the season is the changing of the leaves. Savannah really comes alive as the vibrant fall colors begin to mix with the rich green background of the Live Oaks. Of course, it also means a lot more raking as those brilliant colors fade to brown and fall to the ground. But for a little while Savannahians can enjoy the Spring like temperatures as the stroll past the beautiful Fall colors.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah