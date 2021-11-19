UPDATE: Port Wentworth continues to address sewage spill issue, will pay $2,500 fine

EPD Program Manager David Lyle said previously that the frequency of the unpermitted spills is what prompted the notice to the city, but that residents' drinking water was not contaminated.

According to the EPD, the city violated the Georgia Rules and Regulations for Water Quality Control, the Georgia Water Quality Control Act, and the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES).

Lift Station #3 on Augusta Road was the source of two of the three major spills. According to Booth, Clearwater Solutions, which manages the city's water, wastewater, public services and sewer lift stations, installed the wrong equipment, which lead to a hose busting.

Booth said a total of $500,000 was spent to revamp the station.

