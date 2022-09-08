ajc logo
X

United Way of the Coastal Empire emphasizes teamwork at first kickoff event since 2019

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Laura Nwogu, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago

As Georgia Southern's band blared its fight song and cheerleaders waved blue and white pom poms, guests trickled into the Savannah Convention Center for United Way of the Coastal Empire's first in-person campaign kickoff since 2019.

This year's campaign theme for the nonprofit whose mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities: football and teamwork.

Stylized bullhorns with 'Team United' adorned tables, an ode to the theme made even more apparent by a pre-tailgate highlighting Georgia college football teams, performances from Savannah State cheerleaders and an exuberance that's usually seen as coaches hype up their players before a game. With former University of Georgia tackle and NFL player Matt Stinchcomb as the keynote speaker, it was appropriate.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

"We are here to celebrate team United. It's game time," said Mia Mance, director of G100 the Throwback Station.

At the top of this team's mind, however, was fundraising, community and shared responsibility.

Nonprofits all over the world weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting fundraising tactics as lockdown and a concern for public safety meant canceling event fundraisers. But throughout the pandemic, the nonprofit kept its momentum going.

Cindy Robinett, a managing director with Seacrest Partners and the 2022 United Way campaign chair, shared that the nonprofit had 15,000 donors in 2021, an increase from 2020.

By awarding grants to more than 80 programs across more than 50 nonprofits, Robinett said they were able to help 206,000 residents across Chatman, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties as they dealt with problems such as post-pandemic recovery, natural disasters such as the Bryan County tornado, and rising rent costs.

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The United Way staff reached its own goal of 100% participation and raised $63,232. Early results of the area-wide employee campaigns showed that United Way had raised $229,911 with help from companies such as Synovus, BankSouth and First Chatham Bank among its 2022 pacesetters. The Effingham County Board of Education came out on top, raising $106,672. In total, United Way has raised $389,436, so far.

Absent from the kickoff was a grand goal to end the campaign. But Robinett said the aim is to raise as much as they can and send out a call to action for the community to work together in raising funds.

“Our goal really is threefold: to help more people, to get more people to help, and to raise money for the community fund, so we didn't announce a specific dollar amount because we don’t want to put a limit on it.”

ajc.com

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at LNwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: United Way of the Coastal Empire emphasizes teamwork at first kickoff event since 2019

Editors' Picks
Sept. 8, 2022 Atlanta: Medical staff arrive early Thursday morning, Sept. 8, 2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital. With the recent announcement of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital going to close its doors in November eyes have turned elsewhere to look at the financial health of hospitals in the metro Atlanta area. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Worries about Grady’s viability come after word of AMC closure1h ago
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
2h ago
Darak Figueroa, 21, was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rapper accused in church shooting arrested driving Maserati in Atlanta
7h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
4h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
4h ago
Two suspects were arrested and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, fourth-degree forgery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

‘Keep me safe’: Kidnapping victim hands Newnan bank teller note, cops say
23h ago
The Latest
Pooler drafts marijuana possession ordinance. What does it mean for offenders?
13h ago
Savannah man who drowned on lake was key figure in 'Midnight in the Garden of Good and...
Savannah Police announce funeral plans for Officer Reginald Brannon
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top