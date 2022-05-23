Tybee's beach is not an 'ashtray' – shore goes smoke-free this summer

'Don't know what you have until it's gone': Tybee residents urge city to restore beach benches

Credit: Courtesy of Fight Dirty Tybee Credit: Courtesy of Fight Dirty Tybee

Smokers will be given a warning during the current grace period, lasting until June 1. But once the ordinance goes into effect, those who are caught smoking or vaping on the beach will be fined $300. Surveillance cameras will aid code enforcement and permanent no smoking signs will be affixed along beach crossovers.

Tybee officials say there will be designated smoking zones off the beach.

Arnold said he’s relieved about the city council's decision. During tourist season, he and other volunteers can fill an entire 18-gallon bucket with cigarettes over a one-month span. Most of that is concentrated around the pier.

“It’s not a little problem, it’s a massive problem,” said Arnold. “It’s a literal ashtray out there.”

Fight Dirty Tybee picks up all types of litter from the beach, but a majority – nearly 70% – is smoking related, said Arnold. And with increasing tourism, the problem has only gotten worse. In addition, with the rise in usage of electronic cigarettes and vape devices, those products have cropped up more and more in the piles of litter as well. Prior to the ordinance, smokers were cited only if they were caught discarding cigarette butts onto the beach as part of the broader littering ordinance. However, the act of littering is difficult for code enforcement to catch.

Then, in 2020, the city agreed to do a trial run of a smoking ban between 14th and 16th streets that was ultimately hard to enforce. Smoking beachgoers would inadvertently walk into the restricted area, unaware of the ban. The new rules had a modest impact on smoking-related litter, but it wasn’t nearly enough to be effective, according to a Fight Dirty Tybee presentation during the May 12 council meeting.

South Carolina beach communities Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island have instituted no-smoking ordinances in recent years, which had a much more palpable impact, said Arnold.

“I saw two cigarette butts on the entire walk. You can't walk three feet on Tybee without hitting a couple of cigarette butts," he said, "so that was part of the argument -- it can be done, it's been done elsewhere."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Clearing Tybee's beaches of cigarettes has an environmental impact as well. Contrary to what some may believe, cigarettes are not just made of biodegradable paper and cotton. Their filters are made up of a plastic called cellulose acetate and, when tossed, cigarettes pollute the environment with plastic, nicotine, heavy metals and other chemicals. That can eventually make its way into oceans and, in Tybee's case, salt marshes, bringing hazard to various marine life.

Tybee officials have held off on a ban for many years in the interest of island residents who feel that they could be punished for the wrongdoing of tourists and litterers.

During Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen's weekly chat with residents, he noted that, for every person who emailed him opposing the ban, there’s another who emails him in favor of the ban.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Tybee's beach is not an 'ashtray' – shore goes smoke-free this summer