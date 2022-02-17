Ty Whitley announces another bid for Savannah-Chatham school board president

Background

Whitely is a native of Savannah and graduated from Savannah Arts Academy in 1999. She is married and has three children, who attend schools in the district.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Morris Brown College and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Whitely is also the owner of Chunk's Learning Center in Savannah and works with Hofstra University's Wise Guys & Girls, a program that promotes STEM initiatives among families. She has also served as a PTA treasurer and president at a local school, has been a recipient of the Georgia Parent Leadership Award and was the former president of the school council.

Whitely also has experience in educational background, having written grants for educational funding, including a grant that funded the first book at Shuman Elementary School.

Platform

Work with the superintendent to address gaps in education at our schools

Invest in policies that support and retain quality teachers

Support teachers and staff at all schools

Increase communication between the board and the public, by meeting people where they are and listening to the needs and concerns of parents.

Wants the district to have fiscal responsibility and wants the community to trust the school district in how it is spending its money.

Whitely said parents and citizens should have access to the budget by making it more accessible.

Opponents

Whitely is facing, Roger Moss, Peter Robyn and Todd Rhodes for the May 24 general election which will include state and federal candidates. Current school board president Joe Buck announced he would not seek re-election after a recent health scare.

Whitely will have a formal announcement of her campaign on Feb. 21 at Chunk's Learning Center located at 6610 Abercorn St. at 2 p.m.

“The message that I would like to leave with our audience is that you know we are a team and in order for our system, our school system, to be the best school system in Georgia, to produce the best and brightest kids, to have the best teachers; we have to work together and (that) means collaboration with people in the community."

