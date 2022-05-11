Two Tides Brewing Co. brings new beers, live music and local food to celebrate 4 years

Other Drink Savannah columns: Two Tides Brewing is bringing your new favorite dive bar to the Starland District

"We are so grateful for the support of our friends and neighbors who have made it possible for us to do what we love for this long."

Four years later, through ups and downs, growth and change, Massey says they feel lucky to celebrate their thriving enterprise. "We feel incredibly grateful and are still honestly amazed every day by the amount of love we’ve been given," she added.

Just two years into business in 2020, Two Tides, like many local businesses, found themselves dealing with a global health crisis no one had navigated before. Massey says the couple were just hitting their stride, finding their way as a young brewery, before they were suddenly tasked with rethinking everything.

"We had our beer release schedule down, we had just purchased a canning line to make packaging easier and then the rug was pulled out from under us," she said.

"We had to rethink a lot of our processes and day-to-day operations, a lot of the free time we had made our business stronger and actually helped grow it in ways we didn’t think were possible."

Two Tides pivoted quickly, offering curbside beer pickup and outdoor seating as people were still unsure of how to continue congregating in the age of COVID.

As the world now seems to be returning to some semblance of normal, Two Tides is growing.

The brewery recently opened the new Smol Bar on its first level, offering curious and tasty libations and tapas-inspired bites.

Two Tides has recently been placing more emphasis on food, with a new brewery menu and dining selections planning to be rolled out in the coming months, along with an expansion of the porch bar upstairs, with a second bar space on the way.

After a rollercoaster couple of years, the Masseys say the secret to their success is a dedicated team and a loyal customer base — two things that have kept the unique brewery afloat during some interesting times.

"Probably the most important thing that I learned really early on that I always keep in mind is how important our team is to the success of Two Tides," Massey noted. "Without our staff none of what we do would be possible."

All week, Two Tides will feature a new craft beer each day leading up to the anniversary party which will feature a new line of slushy flavors, four new cocktails at Smol Bar, food by Finches Sandwiches, live music, local vendors, new Two Tides merchandise and more.

It's a way to celebrate the lessons they've learned and the success they've shared with the community these past four years, something the Masseys are grateful for.

"Thank you for allowing us to do what we love," Massey said. "It's been a wild ride and we can't wait to see where the future takes us."

IF YOU GO WHAT: Two Tides Turns 4 WHEN: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. WHERE: 12 W. 41st St. COST: Free INFO: twotidesbrewing.com

