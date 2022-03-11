Treye' Burrison announces candidacy for District 5 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board

Currently, she runs a small business that focuses on web design and marketing.

Platform

Wants to bring back extracurricular classes like home economics, welding, etc.

Wants accountability, communication, and transparency (ACT) between the school board, parents and families.

Wants to help students understand technology like coding, circuits, and IT skills.

Offer fresh food and produce for families in the community.

Teach students about entrepreneurship

Opponents

Burrison faces Rev. Paul Smith and Theresa Watson for the school board seat that will be on the May 24 ballot. Current District 5 board member Irene Gadson-Hines will retire in December and not seek re-election.

"What separates me (from other candidates) is I'm homegrown. I was brought up here all my life, so of course, I will definitely fight hard for our children because they are our future," Burrison said.

