Toddler shot and killed in Savannah, teenager charged with her murder

ajc.com

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old has been charged with her murder.

On Monday afternoon, the 16-year-old teenager shot and killed a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street on Savannah's east side.

Around 4:30 p.m., Savannah Police officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton suffering from a gunshot wound. Barton was transported to Memorial University Medical Center, where she died.

Explore7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward

The 16-year old boy fled from the home immediately following the shooting, but was found soon after the incident. The suspect was booked into Savannah Youth Regional Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children in the second degree.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Toddler shot and killed on Savannah’s east side, teenager charged with her murder

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today's story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Fulton DA: Burglary crew used TV, social media to target celebrity victims
