This summer phlox offers color and fragrance to your Savannah garden

I planted Luminary Opalescence in April and had blooms in May. I actually had blooms and delicious fragrance through August when I let it get swallowed up by its runaway partners. Believe me, it is still there. It is the best behaved, garden phlox I have grown. It gets about 30 inches tall. No drooping, no powdery mildew issues, it self-cleans and just keeps on blooming.

The phlox is one of those plants cherished by gardeners across the country. On the other hand, it is one of dozens of plants that get passed over because they are typically not in bloom when it’s shopping time. The need for instant gratification makes the perennial market a needless, precarious, situation.

The summer phlox likes fertile soil with good drainage. I have seen them perform exceedingly well in full sun but in the deep south a little shifting or filtered sun in mid-afternoon makes a happier plant. Be sure and apply a good layer of mulch after planting.

While most of the garden phlox get fairly tall at 3 to 4 feet — often requiring support— the Luminary series are a little shorter, even though Proven Winners calls them tall garden phlox. Ultraviolet is the tallest and may reach 36 inches, but Opalescence will be slightly shorter at 30 to 32 inches and Backlight still a fraction shorter.

Luminary phlox would look great planted to the rear of a perennial garden. To really create a dazzling display, give yourself plenty of room. Make your beds large enough to plant in informal drifts. Combine with other summer perennials like coreopsis, daisies, rudbeckias, and salvias.

You’ll notice your phlox has another outstanding trait. The sweet nectar is relished by visiting bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. So that being said, this is also an ideal flower for the backyard wildlife habitat type garden.

Once you have your phlox established for a couple of years, they can be propagated easily by taking root cuttings, stem cuttings or divisions. Clump division simply requires the separation of crowns within a clump. Division is done in spring or early fall. Root cuttings are best done after dormancy in the fall.

If you are looking for plants that will return year after year, offer tantalizing fragrance, color and long season bloom, look for the new Luminary series perennial summer phlox. Though they may not be blooming when you shop in the spring, a healthy green plant will give you the promise of a green thumb.

