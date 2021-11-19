"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," Ben Napier said. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

What HGTV personalities will be on the show?

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent ("The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project"); Ty Pennington ("Rock the Block"); Jasmine Roth ("Help! I Wrecked My House"); and Alison Victoria ("Windy City Rehab") are among the network's popular experts who, supported by Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, will lead three projects in each town.

Credit: Gilles Mingasson, Getty Images

Why was Thomaston selected for the HGTV show?

According to HGTV, the towns were identified as towns that could use a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts. HGTV has called on some of its biggest stars to help out in this unique initiative.

There are no details available yet on when the show is scheduled will air.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: This Georgia small town is getting an HGTV-style makeover. Here's what to know.