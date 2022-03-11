Theresa Watson announces bid for District 5 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board

Background

After moving to Savannah in 1982, she attended Mercer Middle School and graduated from Groves High School. She also graduated from Savannah Technical College and Point University. Watson is currently pursuing a master’s degree in K-12 special education from the University of Phoenix.

For over 20 years, she worked in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) with her last role as a job coach for special education students. She also was a paraprofessional in the district.

Currently, she serves as president of The Savannah Federation of Teachers, which is a teacher's union.

Platform

Wants to push connections beyond the limitations of the school board and get connected with stakeholders

Wants to provide tangible resolutions to the difficulties faced by students and families.

Wants to ensure a payable wage and hire local certified contractors

She wants to have a group that will consist of herself, the community and educators in coming up with solutions to help schools and the community

Opponents

Watson is running against Rev. Paul Smith and Treye' Burrison on May 24 ballot.

“I want to utilize the gift God gave me to serve others,” she said. “It is not about Theresa, it’s not about a title, it about what I can do to be a helper to individuals.”

