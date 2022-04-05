'The Room' star joining Savannah audience for a screening at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts

How did you first get involved with “The Room”?

Greg Sestero: "I was roommates with Tommy (Wiseau) in 2000. I took him to see a movie called 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' to give him a crash course on roommate etiquette. After seeing the movie, he decided he was going to write his own all-American drama. This movie would be called 'The Room'" and that after viewing this film, people wouldn't sleep for two weeks. My character would be called Mark, after 'Mark Damon.'"

Had you been acting long? Did you already know Tommy Wiseau?

Sestero: "I met Tommy in a San Francisco acting class in 1998. I became intrigued by him after he began arguing with the teacher on how he was right about Shakespeare, and she was wrong. We hit it off as polar opposites, who shared a common goal: a career in entertainment."

What did you think as filming progressed? Was this what you thought it would be?

Sestero: "Initially, I only agreed to help Tommy make the film, but not be in it. The night before filming, he made me an offer I couldn't refuse and said if I didn't play Mark, it would be the biggest mistake.

"When we’re actually on set, every day was a surprise. We filmed in the parking lot of an equipment rental shop, and actors and crew would come and go.

"Needless to say, I didn’t expect anyone to see 'The Room,' outside of maybe my family, if that."

Looking back, how do you remember your time filming and promoting The Room now?

Sestero: "Making 'The Room' was the greatest life lesson because it proved that anything is possible, and how a creative vision-for better or worse- can affect audiences in such a powerful way."

Any favorite moments on set or filming scenes?

Sestero: "I think the Chris-R drug dealer scene encapsulates what's so timeless about the movie. It's nonstop insanity and accidents comedic perfection. Also, it's a great reprieve from the onslaught of sex scenes."

What do you think is the lasting legacy of the film?

Sestero: "'The Room' is a movie that is entirely original and leaves behind a plethora of fascinating mysteries that will never be solved. Originality is something we really need and 'The Room' delivers."

Why do you think people love it so much all these years later?

Sestero: "'The Room' is such a quotable film that takes the edge off everyday struggles. It has become a fabric of peoples lives and countless people I've meet have gotten married because of their connection to it. It's still hard to comprehend it all, but I'm glad the film found its mark."

Did James Franco's version of events do the film or Tommy justice?

Sestero: "I think 'The Disaster Artist' book is a darker take on the story. When I wrote the book, I always envisioned it as a film starring Javier Bardem and Ryan Gosling.

"I enjoyed the movie adaptation, and James Franco as Tommy. I thought the film brought out the genuineness of following your dreams and the importance of friendship."

What do you hope people experience at the April 13 screening?

Sestero: "Savannah is one of my favorite cities and I'm excited to attend the first live screening of the movie, and to connect with fellow movie lovers. It's truly a movie you need to see with an audience and enjoy flying spoons. I enjoy doing Q&A's — especially with first time viewers and seeing the abject shock of laughter."

