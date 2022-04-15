Teacher retention, COVID-19 effects on students among Savannah school board forum topics

Questions and answers have been modified for clarification.

The past two years have been very hard on students, families, teachers and the community. Because of COVID-19, the Savannah-Chatham school board and superintendent have had to make some very difficult decisions. How do you think the district handled the situation and what, if anything, do you think could have been done differently?

District 5

Burrison: "I believe that the schools did handle it the best way that they could."

Smith: "The school board system did an amazing job of pivoting, to make sure that the safety of the students as well as the faculty and staff are secure. I believe that they did an amazing job understanding that this was a virus that no one knew anything of. So I support them in their decisions and wouldn't have changed a thing."

Watson: "I believe that the school board, the district, followed by Dr. Levett, did an awesome job. I want to say that because they gave us an opportunity for us to form a forum that consisted of organizations, community members, parents and district staff. The were able to give feedback and gave information as to how they felt things should have been."

District 6

Bringman: "I believe the district and the board pivoted when it needed us to work collaboratively to make sure that our faculty, our staff and our students were valued and protected, and to understand that their homes needed to be protected as well. We follow the science as approved and provided to us by the DPH."

Padgett: "When our schools were closed, students were significantly impacted in their mental health."

District 8

Howard-Hall: "We had to adapt to a new normal. We had to adapt from changing from traditional face-to-face instruction to virtual learning. During that time in 2020, when there was no defense for Covid-19 and no vaccines, I took a stand. I chose life over death. I choose health over sickness. I choose birthday celebrations over homegoing celebrations. I will continue to take a stand because my labor on the school board will not be in vain."

Polley: "The following school year, I would have sent out meaningful surveys to staff and families so that we could have had a better idea of which teachers wanted to stay home and which families wanted to stay home. The choice should have been for the teachers and the students and families."

Q: Last week, the Georgia General Assembly approved legislation to control how race is discussed in K-12 classrooms. The language and intent of the bill is to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory. What is your understanding of CRT and how it is being taught in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System?

District 8

Howard-Hall: "First of all, CRT is just that, it's a theory and school districts have been accused for teaching something they haven't taught. Now the state is telling us what we can and cannot teach, something that was never taught in the first place. I believe that when it comes to race and when it comes to to theory, we need to ensure that we don't whitewash history. "

Polley: "CRT is not in any of the approved curriculum in the Chatham County Public School System, at all. I had a conversation with my son, who's in middle school after he was learning about Emmett Till. He was uncomfortable and in his wisdom as a sixth grader, he said I'm okay with being uncomfortable. because imagine how uncomfortable he was. We need to teach all of history, even history that makes us uncomfortable."

District 5

Watson: "Critical Race Theory, just like Dr. Tonia Hall said, is just a theory. There's no truth to it, and I believe it has been taken out of context. It's been abused to try to ensure what people believe is true and it's not really true. I believe that if Chatham County School District did adapt to teaching this theory, in our classrooms, they will make it available to those students, so that they have a full understanding from the beginning of time until today."

Smith: "I believe that our teachers need to be teaching the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Nowadays, we don't want to make others feel uncomfortable, but these uncomfortable situations and conversations are a necessity for us to move forward."

District 6

Padgett: "Critical Race Theory is a tool for division. I think we need to focus more on the reading command proficiencies in Chatham County."

Bringman: "CRT is not in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System and there is no plan to teach CRT in Chatham County Public Schools. What I can tell you is that history is taught in Chatham County Public Schools."

According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Savannah-Chatham County elementary and middle school students score below the state average in reading, math, English, science and social studies. What polices would you support as a board member?

District 5

Burrison: "I would address it by starting projects and encouraging reading at the earliest stages of learning."

Smith: "I would love to see universal pre-K, accomplish just a few of them in the classroom and start cultivating their minds and shaping them into thinkers and readers."

Watson: "The policy that I will support will be early intervention; it is definitely needed."

District 8

Polley: "We need to figure out a way to ensure that before children are advanced from third grade that they know how to read. Otherwise, this impacts them for the rest of their education. We can do simple things like reaching out to the community. We have so many talented parents and community members. We can have parents volunteering to read books to children (and) help them learn to read. We can have parents help with different organizations and clubs. As far as policies, this isn't going to be a policy that is going to fix it, it's going to be community effort."

Howard-Hall: "So my platform is differentiated instruction and differentiated assessments because some people interpret test scores to solely judge the ability of a child."

Many teachers are reporting mental fatigue and job-related stress. What would you recommend as a board member to support teachers?

District 5

Watson: "I think the district needs to increase some of the wraparound services that will tap into our teachers classified employees."

Smith: "I believe that our teachers, as well as students need the opportunity to speak with therapists, to speak with counselors (and) to take a flex day, if the budget will allow it, I would love to see some teachers get some bonuses."

District 6

Padgett: "I feel we should look somewhere in the budget to offer these teachers and some mental health for these kids. These kids need someone to talk to them about what's going on, especially the fact that these kids basically lost the past couple years."

Bringman: "As Dr. Howard-Hall already mentioned, the district has an Employee Assistance Program, which actually has counselors and all of these parts in it... We have seen a great uptick in people accessing those resources. I'm happy that it's there. And it is supported. We have actually started... flex days — we called it a wellness day, which was districtwide for our teachers and our staff to be able to look at multitudes of different ways that they might be able to find both physical and mental health outlets, whether that be talking to a counselor doing a yoga class."

District 8

Polley: "We need to look at how we support and prepare teachers for current and potential challenges. When we went to virtual due to the pandemic, many teachers struggled and are still struggling today. We need to foster an environment where all teachers are comfortable voicing concerns and grievances that appear to have repercussions.

"We need to 100% support our teachers and not just recruit teachers. We have to retain them and part of that, I believe, is pushing professional development."

Howard-Hall: "We are very concerned with the mental health of our employees. For that reason, we have an EAP program, which is Employee Assistance Program. It's a wraparound service that enables our employees to seek the help that they need from a professional. They can seek the help that they need from someone whenever they need counseling, up to six sessions."

What as a board member, would you advocate for to help mitigate some of the negative consequences of the pandemic on our students?

District 5

Smith: "The parents cannot do it by themselves, but it takes a collective village to assist in the rebuilding and the restructuring of our students."

Watson: "I definitely would advocate for more school counselors as definitely needed in the elementary area."

Burrison: "I do agree that we do need more school counselors; there are a limited number of school counselors within the school. Sometimes there's only one. I've learned that based off of personal experience from a co-worker of mine."

District 6

Bringman: "So, I fully support the district's social emotional learning plan. We have have asked our students how they're doing in classes, our teachers are having to fill gaps for our counselors — actually we have those positions that are ready to be hired. It's hard to find people that want to take those jobs. I would like to hire more counselors."

Padgett: "It takes everybody working together. We know students have lost certain times to learn how to read and do that. And it's even worse because they're going through these times without even having the bare necessities that they need. So my personal opinion, I feel everyone needs to come together, need to be a stronger unit. The board actually needs to work with community leaders and not just say that."

District 8

Polley: "We have some of the best school counselors in Chatham County. Some of my children have utilized the counseling service since day one. And they are the reason, one of the many reasons, my children continue to be successful. I may be a little biased, but they got school counselors who are number one in my book. And the past few years have been really hard. They've been hard for us, and they've been hard for our children. We need to normalize their feelings. They need to know that it's okay to be sad, and we know that it's okay to be angry. And, you can know that it's okay to be confused about everything that's happening around them. We need to make sure that our teachers have the tools and the skills to recognize when a student is in distress."

Howard-Hall: "Our Embrace Summer Learning program is an opportunity for our students to receive remediation, a celebration and enrichment activities. All about parents that now should have received an email for every child that they have. And there's a link in the email. If that link does not work, we're asking that you contact your child's school."

