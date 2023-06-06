Taxes on the rise: Savannah-Chatham School Board could raise millage rate 10 percent

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System tentatively has decided to raise the millage rate 10% — or 1.6 mills — for the next fiscal year, resulting in about a $150 annual increase in property taxes for a $250,000 home, according to the district.

The increase would result in a rate of 17.631 mills, according to a district press release. "Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 16.028 mills,," the district's press release reads.

The SCCPSS Board of Education was initially not planning to raise the millage rate, according to draft presentation’s of the budget. The potential increase comes a year after the board lowered the millage rate 0.5 mills.

According to an online survey of about 1,000 people, the community’s No. 1 priority was to keep the millage rate low, but the BOE had a tighter-than-estimated budget to work with this year. The BOE is faced with a $16 million deficit in the FY2024 budget, largely caused by an $18 million increase in state-required employee benefits.

The BOE will hold a public meeting for anyone who wishes to speak about the proposed increase. It'll be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Whitney Administrative Complex, 2 Laura Street.

