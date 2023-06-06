X

Taxes on the rise: Savannah-Chatham School Board could raise millage rate 10 percent

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Zoe Nicholson, Savannah Morning News
14 minutes ago

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System tentatively has decided to raise the millage rate 10% — or 1.6 mills — for the next fiscal year, resulting in about a $150 annual increase in property taxes for a $250,000 home, according to the district.

The increase would result in a rate of 17.631 mills, according to a district press release. "Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 16.028 mills,," the district's press release reads.

Credit: Steve Bisson, Savannah Morning News

Credit: Steve Bisson, Savannah Morning News

The SCCPSS Board of Education was initially not planning to raise the millage rate, according to draft presentation’s of the budget. The potential increase comes a year after the board lowered the millage rate 0.5 mills.

ExploreFive takeaways from Fulton County Schools’ proposed budget

According to an online survey of about 1,000 people, the community’s No. 1 priority was to keep the millage rate low, but the BOE had a tighter-than-estimated budget to work with this year. The BOE is faced with a $16 million deficit in the FY2024 budget, largely caused by an $18 million increase in state-required employee benefits.

The BOE will hold a public meeting for anyone who wishes to speak about the proposed increase. It'll be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Whitney Administrative Complex, 2 Laura Street.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Taxes on the rise: Savannah-Chatham School Board could raise millage rate 10 percent

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot1h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark
23h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The PGA took the high road. Then it took the money
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The PGA took the high road. Then it took the money
2h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

‘God wanted this here’: Residents bring community feel to Way Station Coffee Co.
1h ago
Historic Savannah looking for preservation-minded Kiah House buyer
Peach state turns to citrus as invasive disease ravages Florida oranges
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
19h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top