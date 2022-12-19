Suspect in Fort Stewart fatal shooting incident was 3rd Infantry soldier

Hillman was treated by emergency personnel. At around 2:25 p.m., Fort Stewart officials announced that he had died from his injuries.

Hillman joined the Army in 2015 and was assigned to the 2nd ABCT, "Spartan Bridgade", in July 2021 where he worked as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. His home of record is in Plum, Pennsylvania.

The 30-year-old Sgt. had one deployment to Afghanistan. His awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. Hillman also earned the Air Assault Badge.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.

