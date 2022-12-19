ajc logo
Suspect in Fort Stewart fatal shooting incident was 3rd Infantry soldier

Savannah Morning News
By Nancy Guan, Savannah Morning News
56 minutes ago

The suspect of a fatal shooting that took place on the Fort Stewart Army Base Monday morning was identified as Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Wilson is charged with one count of murder under Article 118 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and is currently in confinement, read a Fort Stewart press release.

Wilson has no deployments and no awards or decorations. His home of record is Cambria Heights, New York.

He allegedly shot Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, once with a privately owned weapon on the 2nd ABCT complex shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday. Wilson was quickly subdued by other soldiers in the immediate area and was apprehended by Fort Stewart law enforcement at the scene and transferred to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.

Hillman was treated by emergency personnel. At around 2:25 p.m., Fort Stewart officials announced that he had died from his injuries.

Hillman joined the Army in 2015 and was assigned to the 2nd ABCT, "Spartan Bridgade", in July 2021 where he worked as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist. His home of record is in Plum, Pennsylvania.

The 30-year-old Sgt. had one deployment to Afghanistan. His awards include two Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. Hillman also earned the Air Assault Badge.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Suspect in Fort Stewart fatal shooting incident was 3rd Infantry soldier

