FBI Update:Bones found in Chatham landfill identified as those of missing toddler Quinton Simon

In early September, Betterton filed a dispossessory notice with the Chatham County Magistrate Court to evict Leilani and her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin from the home at 535 Buckhalter Road where they were all living.

On Sept. 7, a Chatham County police officer responded to a call for a domestic dispute at 535 Buckhalter Road. Simon told the police officer that she and her mother had a fight that turned physical over clothes in the washing machine. At the time Betterton said she had grown frustrated with her daughter, who was not paying rent for Simon, her boyfriend, and children. One of Betterton's sons also said Simon had been stealing from her mother and buying drugs.

One day later, on Sept. 8, Betterton filed a dispossessory notice with the Chatham County Magistrate Court to evict Simon and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from the home, according to court documents.

Less than one month later, on Oct. 5 at 9:42 a.m., Simon made the 911 call to report her son missing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Grandmother of Quinton Simon arrested, on hold for juvenile court